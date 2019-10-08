Warsaw company to expand

WARSAW, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Specialized orthopedic instrument supplier Instrumental Machine & Development has announced plans to expand operations in Warsaw. Plans call for adding up to 34 new jobs by 2022.

“Today’s announcement is about adding the people, equipment, and floorspace we need to grow alongside our nationwide customers,” said IMD President Todd Speicher, “IMD has come a long way in our nearly 30-year history and we are excited about the opportunities ahead to serve our clients and their surgeon customers.”



The company began in 1991 and moved to its current location in 2005. The new project will add over 26,000 square feet to their existing 36,000 square foot facility. IMD currently employs 98 and supports clients across the nation. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered the company up to $230,000 in performance-based tax credits. The Warsaw Common Council approved a property tax phase-in on real and personal property following a request from the Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation.