Watch Live: Funeral service for Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family, members of law enforcement, and the community are gathered at ITOWN Church in Fishers to remember Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz.

Shahnavaz, 24, was shot and killed during a traffic stop Sunday in Madison County.

Members of the public who wish to honor Shahnavaz are invited to gather (where safe) along the procession route from ITOWN Church to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.