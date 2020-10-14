Watchdog: Overturning 10-day extension for absentee ballots could disenfranchise thousands

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal appeals court’s decision to strike down a 10-day extension for absentee ballots cast in Indiana could disenfranchise thousands of voters, government watchdogs said.

The legal reversal weeks before Election Day comes amid nationwide postal service delays, confusion over absentee voting rules and a worsening coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago reinstated an Indiana law requiring absentee ballots to arrive by noon on Election Day, Nov. 3, to be counted.

In a 3-0 opinion, the court overturned an injunction approved in September by Indiana Southern District Senior Judge Sarah Evans Barker that blocked the state law.

Barker, citing slow mail delivery and the coronavirus pandemic, ruled absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day could arrive as late as Nov. 13.

“People who worry that mail will be delayed during the pandemic can protect themselves by using early in-person voting or posting their ballots early,” Judge Frank Easterbrook wrote in the appellate opinion.

Policy experts said the latest court decision caused “whiplash” for some voters struggling to keep up with Indiana’s absentee voting rules.

“Hoosiers are facing some of the most restrictive voting rules in the country. We are a state that has already experienced low voter turnout for a long time,” said Julia Vaughn, policy director for Common Cause Indiana, one of the plaintiffs in the case.

The nonprofit government watchdog and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) filed suit against Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson to prevent ballots from being declared invalid solely because of mail delays.

Approximately 1,500 absentee ballots cast by Marion County voters were rejected in the primary election because they arrived after the state’s noon deadline, according to plaintiffs.

“Multiply that number likely by four or five for the November election,” Vaughn said. “Voters don’t have any control over that ballot once they stick it in the mail slot.”

More than 14% of first-class mail nationwide was not delivered on time during the week of Sept. 26, according to the U.S. Postal Service’s most recent service performance report. The agency did not provide on-time delivery data for Indiana.

A recent Postal Service mailing urged voters across the nation to request absentee ballots “at least 15 days before Election Day.”

The advice is inapplicable in some states and reveals “gaps” in the agency’s coordination with state and local election officials, according to a report released by the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

The official deadline in Indiana is Oct. 22.

However, Vaughn recommended requesting and mailing or hand delivering absentee ballots “immediately.”

“Do it today,” she said.

