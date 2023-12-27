Water company bars members from meeting after rate hikes

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — After a series of rate increases from member-owned Hill Water Corp., customers started asking questions and went to a board meeting.

Those customers are now being told the board meetings are closed.

A letter sent to Hill Water customers last week says the company is aware of the complaints, but told them not to come to the office to complain. The letter’s last sentence says that “members cannot be present at board meetings.”

Terri Baker and her husband have two kids. She says their water usage is pretty basic: bath time for the kids, dishes, and laundry. “We don’t spend a lot on water and for it to double in a matter of a year is astronomical,” Baker said.

She pays the bill online. In a year, it went from $45 a month to $90. She has no choice but to pay. “It is a natural monopoly we are stuck with.”

I-Team 8 obtained a copy of of a recently commissioned Hill Water Corp. rate study. The rate increase was for a new multimillion-dollar water treatment facility. The study examined balance sheets along with anticipated usage. The board was given five options on how to fund the expansion.

I-Team 8 called the company for an explanation and, so far, questions have not been answered.

I-Team 8 reported on the water rate hike in early November and was told the board would decide at their next meeting whether to answer questions. As of Wednesday, I-Team 8 has received no response.

According to Hill Water website, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management has approved plans for a new water treatment facility.

Baker says many of her neighbors are on fixed incomes. She says many of them are already paying higher electricity bills, and another increase in basic utility cost means they will have to cut back elsewhere.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission does not regular Hill Water Corp. Its members voted 25 years ago to withdrawal from state regulation. According to the IURC website, utility companies can opt out, provided they follow specific processes under state law.