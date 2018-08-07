Water line break on Fall Creek Parkway to hinder traffic through Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Lane closures on Fall Creek Parkway near Keystone Avenue because of a water line break will remain in place through Friday afternoon, Citizens Energy Group said Tuesday.

The lane closures began Thursday. The utility initially said the lane closures would not last beyond a day.

However, crews on Tuesday were working around a large hole in the road. Citizens said they decided to replace a broken 104-year-old water line. The line replacement as well as weather conditions have caused the work to take longer than expected. Traffic was restricted to two lanes only in each direction southwest of Keystone Avenue.

The water line break’s impact on traffic has affected motorists during rush hours and on their way to and from the Indiana State Fair, which continues through Aug. 19. A news release from Citizens included this statement from Sharon Smith, communications manager with the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center: