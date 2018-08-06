Wayne County Sheriff’s Office wants to give you your stuff back

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A sheriff’s office in eastern Indiana is turning to Facebook to help return property to residents and businesses.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office posted a list onto Facebook on Monday morning.

The following people and businesses are on the list:

  • Benjamin Zook
  • Riley Nocton
  • Kenneth Hilbert
  • Jeannette Campbell
  • Tyler Black
  • Erica Greene
  • Chester Stubblefield
  • EZ Pawn
  • Freda and/or Toby Lafuze
  • Eric Foster
  • Gas America
  • Stephen White
  • Mark Grooms Jr.
  • Carol Steelman
  • Joshua Gandy
  • Jessica Lawson
  • Charles Israel Shandy
  • Scott Smith
  • Jeremy Fields
  • Rodney Conley
  • MSD of Lawrence Township
  • Frances Mason
  • Alex Clay
  • Joseph Jennings
  • Natalie Kirkman
  • Michael Stewart
  • Daniel Lee
  • Stamper’s Towing
  • Teva Weigle

The sheriff’s office says you can call 765-973-9393 ext.1624 to reclaim your property.

To see the full original Facebook post, click here.

