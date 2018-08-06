Wayne County Sheriff’s Office wants to give you your stuff back

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A sheriff’s office in eastern Indiana is turning to Facebook to help return property to residents and businesses.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office posted a list onto Facebook on Monday morning.

The following people and businesses are on the list:

Benjamin Zook

Riley Nocton

Kenneth Hilbert

Jeannette Campbell

Tyler Black

Erica Greene

Chester Stubblefield

EZ Pawn

Freda and/or Toby Lafuze

Eric Foster

Gas America

Stephen White

Mark Grooms Jr.

Carol Steelman

Joshua Gandy

Jessica Lawson

Charles Israel Shandy

Scott Smith

Jeremy Fields

Rodney Conley

MSD of Lawrence Township

Frances Mason

Alex Clay

Joseph Jennings

Natalie Kirkman

Michael Stewart

Daniel Lee

Stamper’s Towing

Teva Weigle

The sheriff’s office says you can call 765-973-9393 ext.1624 to reclaim your property.

