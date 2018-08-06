Wayne County Sheriff’s Office wants to give you your stuff back

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A sheriff’s office in eastern Indiana is turning to Facebook to help return property to residents and businesses.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office posted a list onto Facebook on Monday morning.
The following people and businesses are on the list:
- Benjamin Zook
- Riley Nocton
- Kenneth Hilbert
- Jeannette Campbell
- Tyler Black
- Erica Greene
- Chester Stubblefield
- EZ Pawn
- Freda and/or Toby Lafuze
- Eric Foster
- Gas America
- Stephen White
- Mark Grooms Jr.
- Carol Steelman
- Joshua Gandy
- Jessica Lawson
- Charles Israel Shandy
- Scott Smith
- Jeremy Fields
- Rodney Conley
- MSD of Lawrence Township
- Frances Mason
- Alex Clay
- Joseph Jennings
- Natalie Kirkman
- Michael Stewart
- Daniel Lee
- Stamper’s Towing
- Teva Weigle
The sheriff’s office says you can call 765-973-9393 ext.1624 to reclaim your property.
To see the full original Facebook post, click here.