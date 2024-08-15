Search
Wayne Township firefighter dies from 1995 line-of-duty injury

(Provided Photo/Wayne Township Fire Department)
by: Daja Stowe
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WISH) — A former Wayne Township Fire Department firefighter passed away Saturday morning from injuries sustained in a 1995 line-of-duty crash.

According to the department, Rodrick Shane Lambert died from paralysis and other complications he suffered on May 24, 1995, when the fire engine he was riding in overturned.

The crash also claimed the life of Wayne Township Firefighter Ronald Deer.

The fire department stated that Lambert served the community for three years and was a dedicated and valued member of the department.

“Over the last 30 years, Rod was a fixture at Wayne Township fire stations, visiting often and bringing
his incredible spirit and smile, inspiring others to never give up on life’s challenges.”

Wayne Township Fire Department

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, 4141 N. High
School Road. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and services will start at noon.

Lambert will be buried after the service in the Heros of Public Safety Memorial at Crown Hill
Cemetery.

