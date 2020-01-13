Home/Crime Watch 8, Latest News, Local, News/Wayne Township Schools fires aide after allegation of ‘exchange of drugs’ with student

Wayne Township Schools fires aide after allegation of ‘exchange of drugs’ with student

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wayne Township Schools said Monday it has fired a teacher’s aide accused Thursday of “an exchange of drugs” with a student.

The teacher’s aide was not named in a statement from Mary Lang, spokesperson for the school district.

Lang said the aide was employed at Ben Davis University High School.

The school district contacted the state Department of Child Services and its police department upon learning of the allegations.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department became involved in the investigation on Friday. A spokesman for IMPD on Monday afternoon could not immediately provide an update on its investigation.

