Ways to achieve your 2020 resolutions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first month of the new year is almost over, and some people may be struggling with sticking to their New Year’s resolutions.

Dr. Danielle Henderson with IU Health stopped by the Daybreak studios to offer ways to help you achieve your goals.

“The message for today is it’s not too late,” said Henderson. “It is mid-January, but if you haven’t quite set your intentions, as I like to say, for 2020 or maybe you started off the month doing OK and now are maybe having some difficulties, it’s never too late to get back into the game.”

If you’re experiencing stress due to your goal expectations, Dr. Henderson recommends you pause and take a closer look at what may be causing that stress.

“Is the task just feeling really large and overwhelming right now? Are there ways that we can break it down into smaller pieces?” she asked.

Henderson said no matter the issues at hand, you should work to get through them.

Click the video for more advice and tips with achieving your goals for 2020 and overcoming stress.