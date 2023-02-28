News

Wear the right shoes to get a discount for sneaker icon’s All Star exhibit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An All Star exhibit about the man behind a well-known sneaker will open Saturday at a downtown Indianapolis museum, and the first month of the event will feature a special discount if you wear the right shoes.

Indiana Historical Society’s Chuck Taylor All Star exhibit will be in the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W. Ohio St., through Jan. 27.

Charles Hollis Taylor was born in 1901 near Nashville, Indiana, grew up in nearby Azalia, and went to high school in Columbus, the society says in a news release issued Tuesday. “Taylor had a short career as a player and some success as a coach, but he made a name for himself traveling around the nation and beyond, teaching clinics on basketball fundamentals and selling a new basketball shoe — the Converse All Star.”

Using Oculus headsets, the virtual reality exhibit will let visitors meet Taylor and participate in one of his clinics, the museum says.

Converse, Pacers Sports & Entertainment, and the Herbert Simon Family Foundation are presenting the exhibit.

Adults who wear their Chuck Taylors can enter the exhibit for only $5 during March.