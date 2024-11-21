Weather blog: 1st snow of the season arrives in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first snow of the season is falling across central Indiana.

Crews from Indy DPW and the Indiana Department of Transportation have been out treating the roads with plows at the ready.

A winter weather advisory is in place for much of central and eastern Indiana until 10 p.m., with a second, heavier round of snow expected from 2 – 8 p.m.

Meteorologist Ryan Morse says most of our accumulation (1 – 2″) will happen during round two, but we could also see some snow mixing with rain.

6:36 a.m.

Good morning, Indy! ❄️☃️🌨️ Happy first snowfall of the season! Here’s my view from the west side early this morning.@WISHNews8 has you covered today as you head into work or school and navigate possibly slick conditions. Download our app to receive the very latest… pic.twitter.com/Y9Gt0Di7cF — Kyla Russell (@KylaBRussell) November 21, 2024

6:30 a.m.

6 a.m.

THURSDAY FORECAST: 2 rounds of snow moving through the area today. A dusting to up 1" on grassy areas this morning, but roads should remain just wet. Heavier snow moves by mid afternoon, with 1-2" of accum. possible for the evening drive. Here's my latest update. #INwx pic.twitter.com/uymYbG4Qi7 — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) November 21, 2024

5:29 a.m.

First snow today! Light snow early in the morning with 1-3" expected from late afternoon through the evening hours. Highest amounts will be north of I-74 and mainly on grass and elevated surfaces. Untreated roads may be slushy and slick, so take it slow. #INwx pic.twitter.com/ZCa1UINk5K — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) November 21, 2024

5:19 a.m.

It’s a winter wonderland in the Circle City, it’s our first snowfall of the year here. We’ll be on the roadways all morning long bringing you what you need to know for your drive. I will say it does look pretty this morning. @WISHNews8 pic.twitter.com/NvZbS2YMwk — Colin Baillie (@ColinBaillieTV) November 21, 2024

5:10 a.m.

4:57 a.m.