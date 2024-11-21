Weather blog: 1st snow of the season arrives in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first snow of the season is falling across central Indiana.
Crews from Indy DPW and the Indiana Department of Transportation have been out treating the roads with plows at the ready.
A winter weather advisory is in place for much of central and eastern Indiana until 10 p.m., with a second, heavier round of snow expected from 2 – 8 p.m.
Meteorologist Ryan Morse says most of our accumulation (1 – 2″) will happen during round two, but we could also see some snow mixing with rain.
