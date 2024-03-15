Weather Blog: Indiana cleans up after Thursday tornados

🚧Traffic Closure (Winchester)🚧

SR 32 from US 27 will be closed.

US 27 will be closed CR 100 S and CR 300N

Semi traffic will need to divert from US 27 at US 36 and SR 28.

Traffic in those areas are limited to essential personnel only.

— Sgt. Scott Keegan (@ISPPendleton) March 15, 2024