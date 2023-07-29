Weather Blog: Saturday Night Forecast

Sunset: 9:02 PM

Tonight: Get ready for a change in air mass as we move into this evening. A cold front is moving in and bringing not only cooler air but drier air too. Thankfully any storms that are moving in will likely only effect those down in the southernmost parts of the state. Tonight we will reach a low of 67 with the help of some northern air moving in.

Tomorrow: It’s looking very nice tomorrow with the new air mass in place. Our skies will be mostly to completely sunny all day long with less than a 10 percent chance for showers. With all the sunshine we will warm up in the afternoon, but the northern breeze will keep the temperatures in the 80s. High temperature likely to reach 86 degrees.

Tomorrow Night: An even better feeling evening is ahead with still rain free conditions and temperatures dropping to 60 degrees as a low temperature.

8-Day: As we move past the middle of next week, we will start to see the heat and humidity return to our skies. This will allow us to see showers and storms to return at times. Best chances for rain will be very early Thursday and Thursday night into Friday. After these showers we have a good chance to see things remain cooler and dry next weekend.