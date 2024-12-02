25°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
25° Indianapolis

Weather blog: Snow, slick roads causing crashes

(WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the Nation Weather Service, light snow is expected to last across central Indiana through around dusk. Snow and slick roads are causing numerous crashes around central Indiana.

(WISH Photo)
(Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation)

4:16 p.m.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Rising tech stocks pull Wall...
Business /
Steichen’s risky 2-point call pays...
Indiana News /
WNBA season to tip May...
Indiana News /
Michael Andretti’s Formula 1 dream...
Indiana News /
Trump says he’ll protect US-made...
Political News /
The International Criminal Court’s chief...
International News /
US commits to $7.54 billion...
Indiana News /
Butler’s Freshly Brewed a cappella...
Entertainment /