Weather blog: Snow, slick roads causing crashes
- Interactive radar | Hourly forecast | Closings and delays | Storm Track 8 weather app
- Latest forecast from Storm Track 8
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the Nation Weather Service, light snow is expected to last across central Indiana through around dusk. Snow and slick roads are causing numerous crashes around central Indiana.
4:16 p.m.
⚠️ Don't be fooled by the light snow! Due to cold roads, untreated pavement is quickly becoming slick. Numerous accidents have already occurred across the area. ⚠️ https://t.co/YgMcf3HAGo
— NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) December 2, 2024
Stay ahead of the weather with the latest updates and forecasts from our Storm Track 8 newsletter. Subscribe today!