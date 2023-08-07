Weather Blog: Sunday evening forecast

Tonight: Early this evening things are cloudy, breezy, and kind of cool outside. As we make our way towards bedtime things get more intense. Storms are expected to wallop the southern half of the state with damaging winds as our biggest concern. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10 MPH and temperatures drop to the upper 60s for a low temperature.

Tomorrow: Skies remain mostly to completely cloudy almost all of Monday. Storms could be thrown into the mix till sunset, but most storms will not become severe. High temperature only reaches 77 degrees and winds are even more gusty out of the southwest at up to 15 MPH.

Tomorrow night: A few showers linger as we move into the forecast tomorrow night. A cool but humid evening is left after all rain has left. Winds out of the west at 5 MPH and low temperatures in the lower 60s.

8-Day: Beyond Monday things are looking dry till Wednesday evening when more chances for storms push back into the forecast. another chance for a wave of storms moves in Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures remain stable in the mid to low 80s all week long.