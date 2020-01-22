Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

Eli Lilly

Lilly picked Durham County in North Carolina for a $474 million investment over competing sites in both Indiana and Pennslyvania.

Lilly is planning what’s being described as an integrated life science manufacturing facility, one that will provide both drug formulation and filling as well as final packaging of both marketed and late-stage pipeline candidates.

Lilly was given incentives to expand in North Carolina.

Airbags

Honda and Toyota recall six million vehicles over airbag flaws.

The Toyota recall affects about 3.4 million vehicles globally and is being done because the airbags may not inflate in a crash.

Honda’s recall covers about 2.7 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata airbag inflators, but they’re a different version than the ones blamed for 25 deaths worldwide.

Bath

Over the next six years, an estimated 750,00 jobs will open up in the kitchen and bath industry.

But companies are already having trouble finding workers to fill the current jobs.

The National Kitchen and Bath Association says the problem is expected to get worse.

Starbucks

Starbucks is looking to condition customers to use milk alternatives in a bid to reduce its carbon footprint.

While Starbucks accounts for just 0.3% of U.S. milk production, the decision to formally declare an emphasis on non-dairy may encourage other food-service outlets to follow suit.