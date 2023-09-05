Week 4: The Zone tailgate destination announced, where is AC headed on Friday?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Last Friday night, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun and the WISH-TV Sports team traveled to 21 schools across Central Indiana, covering more high school football games than any other TV station in the state!

Before the action started on Friday night, AC spent some time with the Martinsville High School student section in a pregame tailgate.

WHAT A TAILGATE 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Thank you @ArtesianNation Love your school spirit and ❤️ for others. 🙏🏾These students brought back the Bucket Challenge to support the Gunner Burnam Foundation Fundraiser. 🙏🏾#TheZone8 @WISH_TV #WeWantTheBanner pic.twitter.com/awSMIhFCJf — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) September 1, 2023

On Tuesday, AC announced his pregame stop ahead of Week 4’s action.

Fishers High School will be the site of a WISH-TV Tailgate on Friday!

Hey @FHSTigers #TheZone8 TAILGATE PARTY is coming to your school on FRIDAY at 5pm. Show up BIG!!! 💪🏾 Is this the year the Tigers win THE BANNER? #WeWantTheBanner @WISH_TV @FHSTigerCage pic.twitter.com/8x9c8ZqH2N — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) September 5, 2023

Show up big at 5 p.m. as AC and The Zone team will be hanging out with fans and handing out T-shirts, posters, desserts, and more, LIVE on WISH-TV.

Fishers has never won The Zone Banner but was included in AC’s Top 8 Student Sections in two of the first three weeks this season, including the most recent list that was released on Sunday.

The Zone Banner goes to the “Best Student Section” in Central Indiana every year, and last season the “Tiger Cage” finished as one of The Zone’s eight finalists for the undisputed top student section award in the state.

My Top 8 “Best Student Section” from Week 3 of #TheZone8 • Bishop Chatard

• Brownsburg

• Fishers

• Lawrence North

• Martinsville

• Mooresville

• Roncalli

• Warren Central #WeWantTheBanner @WISH_TVpic.twitter.com/8x9c8ZqH2N — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) September 3, 2023

Fishers won each of its first three games to start the season, including a big 48-22 win at Noblesville on Friday.

However, the game this week gets circled on the calendar every year for Fishers.

They call it the Mudstock game, where the Tigers take on their crosstown rival, Hamilton Southeastern.

The winner gets to stay undefeated and earns ultimate bragging rights in one of the most storied rivalries in the state.

Both teams enter this game with 3-0 records, and HSE ranks fourth in 6A while Fishers sits at seven.

The game itself holds plenty of intrigue, so expect a big crowd for the tailgate with AC and The Zone team on Friday.

Social Media

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, @WISH_TV, and @ACwishtv.

Follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

Follow us on Facebook at WISH-TV.

Use the Hashtag #WeWantTheBanner and #TheZone8