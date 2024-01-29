Week 7: Vote for ‘The Zone’ Boys Basketball Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “The Zone” featured highlights from some of the best high school boys basketball games around central Indiana last Friday night.

“The Zone” airs highlights of the top basketball games around central Indiana every Friday at 11:08 p.m.

Last week, Westfield’s Trey Buchanan was voted “The Zone” Boys Basketball Player of the Week after recording 33 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal in a close loss against Brownsburg on Friday, Jan. 19.

This week, four student-athletes from central Indiana are up for the award, nominated by members of the News 8 Sports team. The majority of the athletes played in games that were covered on “The Zone,” but athletes with outstanding performances outside of those games can also be nominated.

The winner of this week’s honor will be revealed on the show at 11:08 p.m. on Friday.

Plenty of players had a great game on Friday night, but these four student-athletes stood out above the rest.

WEEK 7: ‘THE ZONE’ BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Brebeuf’s Evan Haywood

27 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals.

69-42 win over Bishop Chatard.

6’3 Senior Guard.

Greenfield-Central’s Braylon Mullins

51 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals.

74-72 win in double overtime against Pendleton Heights. Mullins sunk the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in the second overtime.

6’5 Junior Guard.

New Palestine’s Julius Gizzi

31 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists.

66-58 win over Yorktown.

6’3 Junior Guard.

Noblesville’s Aaron Fine

25 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists.

57-50 win in double overtime against Hamilton Southeastern.

6’3 Senior Guard.

VOTE FOR ‘THE ZONE’ BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

