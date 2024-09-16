Weekend of mayhem on Indianapolis streets; 7 arrested so far

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A weekend of spinning and street takeovers caused mayhem across Indianapolis.

So far, seven people have been arrested in connection to street takeovers across the city.

The intersection of Emerson Avenue and English Avenue was one of the areas taken over by cars this weekend.

To get a true sense of what happened, look at it from the sky. A dark, oily looking ring dominates the middle of the intersection.

Security camera video from 3 a.m. Monday from a nearby gas station showed that ring was likely caused when people lit a ring of fire in the intersection.

Two minutes before that, the same security camera caught a car taking over the intersection to do a burnout. Then, someone pulled a barricade into the intersection to block off traffic from going through.

Chief Chris Bailey of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday, “You cannot and will not get away with this behavior in our community. You put the community at risk with your reckless and irresponsible behavior and, if I can get a hold of your car, I’m going to take your car, too.”

Bailey was livid about what happened over the weekend during a news conference Monday “The irresponsible reckless behavior, this is the most that I’ve seen in a long time.”

Most upsetting for him was what happened to his officers when they arrived to break up the street take over. “I can only imagine what’s going through their head, especially as 20 people with masks and baseball bats approach your car when you’re just trying to do your job,” the police chief said.

Some of those people threw baseball bats, rocks, bottles, and other things at the police. They shattered windshields and denting hoods.

Bailey explained why it was so difficult to prevent this from happening to begin with. “They just move from place to place, and we ended up chasing them around all night long, is what the typical pattern is.”

A parking lot off Lafayette Road on the northwest side of town was another of the five locations impacted by the weekend takeover. With crushed beer cans and empty beer bottles riddled all over, the parking lot on Monday looked more like the back yard of a frat house than somewhere people park cars.

“We had to bring resources from all over the city to deal with this, which means neighborhoods throughout our county did not have the appropriate number of police protection,” Bailey said.

The seven people arrested by IMPD were Sergio Melendez, Osmar Salgado, David Balleza, Trevor Rivas, Doroto Barron, Roberto Bustos, and Eyby Serrano-Rodriguez. IMPD says the majority of them are locals.

Police have not finished investigating. They plan on making as many arrests as possible for anyone who was involved, including people who planned it.

“There are people that promote these type of events on social media, and they can be sure that they’re going to be targets of any criminal investigation that we have as well,” Bailey said.