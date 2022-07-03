News

Weekend of violent and deadly shootings throughout Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A violent and deadly holiday weekend has 10 people shot in 9 different shootings throughout Indianapolis since Saturday afternoon, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At 7:20 a.m. Sunday morning on the city’s northside, IMPD confirmed that a person was shot and killed at a house on Bretton Wood Drive, near 71st and Michigan road.

At 5:45 a.m. Sunday morning a person walked into Community East Hospital with a graze wound, police say. IMPD confirmed this person is awake and breathing.

Just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning, another person walked into Community East Hospital, police say. IMPD confirmed this person is awake and breathing.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday morning near 34th and Sherman IMPD confirmed another person was shot. IMPD said this person is awake and breathing.

IMPD confirmed that a road rage led to two men being shot around 10:45 p.m. Saturday evening. The two men were taken to separate hospitals both in critical condition, but are now stable, police say.

Officers are not sure where the road rage started, but police say the two men got out of their own car before being shot near the apartment complex, and the suspects drove off in a black two door car.

“It almost sounds like it may have occurred over on High School Road or maybe on 38th Street, and they followed them in there and then they actually pulled up against them down the way here and got out and unloaded on them, and shot both of them,” IMPD night watch commander, Kerry Buckner said.

According to IMPD, around 10:30 p.m. Saturday a person walked into Eskenazi Hospital. IMPD confirmed this person is awake and breathing.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, a man in his 50s was shot and killed on the city’s eastside outside of a house on 34th Street near Emerson. IMPD thinks the man had an argument with someone on the street or sidewalk before they bot started shooting at each other, according to IMPD. Officers on scene confirmed that there were several neighbors who were outside, and watched it happen.

Around 8:15 p.m. Saturday evening a person went to Community East Hospital in critical condition, police say.

Around 1:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon at a gas station on High School Road near 38th Street, a person was shot and was in serious but stable condition, according to IMPD.

All of the shootings from Saturday and Sunday are ongoing.

Anyone with any information about any of the shooting was asked to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.