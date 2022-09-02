News

Weekend rain chances

A great start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 60s with loads of sunshine! Should be a toasty day with highs in the upper 80s with sun and clouds. Tonight lows will fall to the mid to upper 60s.

Rain and storm chances will return with a cold front . Rain chances will be spotty in nature with plenty of dry time! Highs will warm to the upper 80s to near 90°. Highs will still remain warm Sunday with highs in the upper 80s with isolated rain chances during the afternoon. Labor day will be a slightly cooler one with highs in the mid 80s with a stray rain and storm chance.

Next week will be a toasty one with highs remaining in the mid to upper 80s through the later half of the week. Rain chances will stick around too through mid week.