Weekend warmth gives way to a midweek chill

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy skies will dominate tonight, keeping conditions relatively mild for early December. Lows will settle around the mid-30s, but brisk southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, will make it feel cooler.

TOMORROW

Sunday will offer a pleasant reprieve from the cold, with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing into the low 50s. Winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, will maintain a mild but breezy feel throughout the day.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Rain returns as the weekend closes, with showers developing late in the evening and continuing overnight. Lows will hover in the low 40s, with steady south winds at 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts could range between a quarter and half an inch, so have an umbrella handy if you’re heading out.

MONDAY

The start of the work week begins wet, with rain likely during the morning hours before tapering off by the afternoon. Cloudy skies will linger, but temperatures will still reach the low 50s, making for a relatively mild day. Light winds from the west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph will accompany the damp weather.

MONDAY NIGHT

Clouds hold firm Monday night, with dry conditions settling back in. Lows will dip to the mid-30s, with light west winds around 5 mph adding a chill to the air.

TUESDAY

The temperature trend begins to slide on Tuesday as highs only reach the low 40s under partly sunny skies. There’s a slight chance for rain during the morning, transitioning to a mix of rain and snow by the afternoon. Winds will shift to the northwest at 5 to 10 mph, reinforcing the cooler air.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Scattered snow showers could linger into the evening before tapering off as colder air filters in. Lows will plunge to the low 20s, with northwest winds around 5 mph adding to the wintry feel.

WEDNESDAY

Cold air tightens its grip midweek, with highs struggling to hit 30 under partly sunny skies. A few snow showers may develop during the afternoon as another cold front sweeps through the area. Winds from the west will pick up to 5 to 10 mph, with occasional gusts near 20 mph, making it feel even colder.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

The day ends on a frigid note as skies clear partially overnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-teens, with a light west breeze at 5 to 10 mph providing a brisk finish to an already chilly day.

7 DAY FORECAST

The weekend offers a mild break from the cold as highs climb into the low 50s by Sunday, accompanied by sunshine. Rain moves in Sunday night into Monday, but temperatures stay above normal to start the work week. By Tuesday, cooler air takes over, bringing a chance of rain and snow, followed by scattered snow showers on Wednesday. The midweek chill will feature highs near freezing and lows in the teens, with dry but bitterly cold air settling in by Thursday.