West 30th Street bridge to close Tuesday for $15.1M improvement project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works expects to close the historic 30th Street bridge over White River to begin work on a $15.1 million improvement project.

The project aims to improve safety and connectivity efficiency. The bridge is expected to reopen in fall 2024.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works lists the following detours for commuters during the closure:

Westbound vehicular traffic will follow a detour using West 29th Street; Dr. ML King Jr. Street; West 38th Street; Kessler Boulevard W. Drive and West 30th Street.

Eastbound traffic will use West 30th Street; Kessler Boulevard W. Drive; 38th Street; Dr. ML King Jr. St; West 30th Street. Access to Riverside High School will be available using White River Pkwy E Drive.

Bicyclists traveling westbound should follow the White River Greenway along White River Parkway East Drive south to 16th Street, crossing at the 16th Street bridge using temporary bike lanes and travel north along existing bike lanes on Lafayette Road and Cold Spring Road to 30th Street.