West Lafayette golf outing to benefit Tyler Trent’s cancer research endowment

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —

Friday is the third annual Golf Outing for Cancer Research for Elks Lodge #143 in West Lafayette. Golfers can show off their golf skills while donating money for a great cause.

Previously the money raised from this event has benefited both Purdue and Indiana University’s cancer research programs. News 18 was told the two research programs feed into each other, so IU will benefit from any donations and research done at Purdue.

Money raised from this year’s golf outing is going somewhere relatively new, but it’s familiar.

“Tyler Trent was a young man who inspired us all with his courage,” said Dr. Phil Keller, Leading Knight of Lafayette Elks Lodge #143. “We wanted to keep his legacy alive and so we reached out to the Trent family to get their support with having the Elks golf outing.”

“This year we wanted to focus on the Tyler Trent Research Endowment Fund,” said Larry Graves, Trustee of Lafayette Elks Lodge #143.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Tyler’s Endowment at the Purdue Center for Cancer Research, which focuses on finding the cause and cure for cancer.

“I think it was a great opportunity to raise awareness for the Tyler Trent foundation but also to get meaningful donations to spur cancer research,” Dr. Keller said.

“Whatever we do raise is also going to be matched 100 percent,” Graves said. “So we’ll double those efforts through the Walther Cancer Foundation.”

Larry Graves and Dr. Phil Keller were moved by Tyler’s energy, especially in Ross-Ade Stadium.

“The upset of Ohio State was probably the pinnacle of that,” Dr. Keller said.

“Phil [Keller] and I went to that game, we saw the enthusiasm,” Graves said.

Graves said although Tyler’s story received national attention, he’s Greater Lafayette’s local legend.

“It’s a good story for the community to share,” Graves said.

So good, the Lodge is considering benefiting Tyler’s Endowment in future events.

“We have talked to Purdue about what’s going further so they got some ideas so we hope to expand upon this in future outings,” Graves said.

What else can we expect in the future?

“His legacy’s gonna continue,” Dr. Keller said. “I don’t think we’re gonna forget Tyler.”

There are still spots available for Friday’s golf outing at the West Lafayette Golf and Country Club.

The event is open to all ages and all skill levels. There are a variety of donation packages to choose from, starting at $20.

To reserve a spot, call 765-463-2414 or email elks143@gmail.com