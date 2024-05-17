West side addiction recovery program to keep families together

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — The row of shovels planted in a raised line of dirt meant something extra special to Heather Burton.

Because next year, when a new low-income housing project opens on the far west side, it will give other mothers the same thing Burton received almost 10 years ago: a chance to recover from addiction and turn their lives around.

Seeds of Hope, an addiction recovery program for women near West Washington Street and I-465, will expand by constructing two living facilities that will include multi-bedroom apartments. They will also have a daycare, preschool and free medical clinic.

The model will allow mothers to stay with their children during recovery.

Burton, who graduated from Seeds of Hope in 2016 and works in sales now, didn’t have that benefit. Her children, now 18 and 15, had to stay with family.

That’s why Burton, 36, sees an especially vital project on what is currently an empty plot of land.

“I think that’s gonna be an amazing thing for moms,” she said.

Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana, a partner on the project, has operated a recovery center that allows mothers and children to stay together for about 10 years.

John R. von Arx III, president and CEO of the organization, said the concept of keeping families together still is unique. The organization maintains that letting mothers and their children stay together helps with long-term recovery and is less traumatic for children.

Representatives from the nonprofits and nearby St. Luke Catholic Church broke ground on the project May 16.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) selected the project to receive low-income housing tax credits as part of an initiative to support minority developers.

The developer, Fred Yeakey, founded 2 Thirty-Eight Properties in 2022. He said the family center will be his first project.

The project is expected to open in summer 2025.

The Marvetta & Anthony Grimes Family Center will include two buildings for low-income families. One facility will have 12 units, and the other will have 24 — each with two- and three-bedroom apartments.

“The idea here is to take very, very good care of mom and her family while mom is getting the help that she needs,” Seeds of Hope President Sean O’Connor said.

The center is named after Marvetta Grimes, who was executive director of Seeds of Hope and died in May 2023.

Grimes’ passion for the work was rooted in personal experience, losing her children because of her addiction. Anthony, her son, died in foster care when he was 4.

But O’Connor said she remained positive when he asked how she was doing.

Her answer, he said, was always, “I am blessed.”

Mirror Indy reporter Tyler Fenwick covers economics. Contact him at 317-766-1406 or tyler.fenwick@mirrorindy.org. Follow him on X @ty_fenwick.