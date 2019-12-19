Home/Latest News, Local, News/West-side church damaged by fire weeks after assistant pastor’s murder

News

West-side church damaged by fire weeks after assistant pastor’s murder

by:
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A church congregation, still mourning the loss of its assistant pastor who was killed last month, is now left looking for a new place to worship after a fire destroyed the building Wednesday night.

A fire broke out at the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ located at 1469 Kappes St. Wednesday night around 11 p.m. That’s near West Morris and Minnesota streets.

Th pastor’s wife, Shanon Singer-Mann, said the building was heavily damaged.

According to Singer-Mann, Christmas gifts that the church was collecting throughout the year for the congregation’s kids, were also destroyed in the fire.

The church holds a food pantry twice a month and Singer-Mann said that food was also lost in the fire.

She said the next step is to rebuild because too many people in the community depend on the church.

“If these doors are not open and one lost soul comes and they’re not open and then what will they do and where will they turn so somehow, some way, with God and hopefully with the help of the community we can rebuild,” said Singer-Mann.

The church’s assistant pastor, Christopher Smith, was shot and killed on Nov. 29 during his bachelor party at Jake’s Pub on the south side.

Singer-Mann said Smith would want the congregation to rebuild as a community.

Smith’s accused killer, Derek Oechsle, has been charged with his murder.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE NEWS STORIES

Elkhart-based Dexter acquires Iowa company

by: Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business /

I

Elkhart-based Dexter Axle Company has acquired an Iowa-based manufacturer. Terms of the deal to purchase the company, Silent Drive, were not disclosed.
Read the Full Article

Billie Eilish to sing theme song for 25th James Bond film

by: Associated PressAssociated Press /

I

The untitled new song does not have a release date.
Read the Full Article

Indy man sentenced to 730 days for shoplifting

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

He was sentenced to 730 days in prison on January 8.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Elkhart-based Dexter acquires Iowa company

News /

Billie Eilish to sing theme song for 25th James Bond film

News /

Indy man sentenced to 730 days for shoplifting

News /

A tip-top tip: Customer leaves over $2,000 for 2 bartenders

News /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.