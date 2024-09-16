Westfield buys golf course, announces future plans

Westfield, IND (WISH) – Wood Wind Golf Club will remain a golf course for the foreseeable future, Westfield city leaders announced Monday.

Mayor Scott Willis confirmed the city has reached an agreement to buy the 147-acre golf course located near the intersection of 161st St. and Towne Road.

The $3.1 million purchase price includes all buildings on the grounds, the clubhouse and party pavilion, and site amenities, including two pickleball courts, golf carts, maintenance equipment, and furnishings.

Willis hopes the purchase will end speculation that Wood Wind would close to make room for new housing.

“Since my first day in office, the owner has pitched ideas to develop the course into a high-density housing development,” Willis said in a news release. “The city purchasing the course ensures that it will remain a community asset for decades to come and the open green space the area offers will be preserved.”

Willis also says he expects the course will continue generating revenue, and that the profits will be reinvested in the course and additional community amenities.

It will become Westfield’s first city-owned golf course.

Wood Wind was developed in 1990 by Ron and Gary Kern, well-known golf course architects in Indiana.