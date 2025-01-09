Westfield City Council to host golf cart listening tours in January and February

(THE REPORTER) — Westfield City Council members will play host to several Golf Cart Listening Tours during January and February. The Council will explore the potential for expanding the use of golf carts throughout the city on additional multi-use trails and wider asphalt perimeter trails.

The listening tours aim is to gather factual concerns and input from residents on the proposed expansion. Feedback from these meetings will determine whether the City Council pursues an expanded ordinance.

Golf carts are permitted on several trails in Districts 1 and 3, near The Bridgewater Club and into downtown Westfield along the Midland Trace Trail. Nearly 1,000 golf carts are registered with the Westfield Police Department.

“We have seen this done successfully in other communities, including Peach Tree City, Georgia, where myself, several city staff, and councilors went to meet with their Mayor, city staff, and councilors,” Mayor Scott Willis said. “This is something I would love to see in Westfield, but ultimately it is up to the City Council for approval.”

Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m.: District 1 with Councilor Jon Dartt at Bridgewater Club, 3535 E. 161st St.

Monday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m.: District 4 with Councilor Patrick Tamm at Harmony Clubhouse, 1414 W. 151st St.

Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m.: District 2 and District 5 with Councilor Noah Herron and Councilor Victor McCarty at Viking Meadows Clubhouse, 15757 Viking Meadows Drive

Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.: District 3 with Councilor Joe Duepner at The Club at Chatham Hills, 1100 Chatham Hills Blvd.

Listening tours will take place in each district, but residents are encouraged to attend whichever best fits their schedule.