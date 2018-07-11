Westfield police seek help in identifying suspected robber of Domino’s Pizza

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police ae seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a man they said robbed a Domino’s Pizza on Monday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m. at a location in the 700 block of East Main Street when police said the suspect entered the store with a gun and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register before leaving.

The suspect is described as being a black male in his late teens to early 20s standing from 5 foot 7 inches to 5 foot 9 inches. He wore a gray sweatshirt with the word “Indiana” in red letters with a black bandana covering his face.

Officials used a K-9 unit in attempting to track him away from the business, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to call the Westfield Police Department at 317-804-3200.