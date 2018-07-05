Westfield police seek help locating man in connection to Walmart theft

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Westfield are asking for the public’s assistance in tracking down a man they said stole from a local Walmart.

The incident happened May 30 at 2 p.m. at a Walmart located in the 2000 block of East 151st Street.

Walmart employees said the man was stopped after taking around $150 in merchandise. He then fled after learning that the police were arriving.

Police said he was last seen in a black SUV leaving the scene.

If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to call the Westfield Police Department at 317-804-3054.