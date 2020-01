Westfield police seek help to find suspects in Kroger theft

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police have released photos of two men being sought after a theft two weeks ago at a Kroger grocery.

Westfield Police Department says two men about 10:30 a.m. Dec. 5 visited the Kroger at 150 W. 161st St. That’s at Spring Mill Road.

Police provided no additional information about the theft in a news release.

Police who recognize the men in the photos were asked to call Westfield police at 317-804-3277 or dispatchers at 317-773-1300.