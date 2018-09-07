Westfield police seek man who stole package from front porch

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Westfield Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a package from a man’s front porch.

Police responded to a theft at 10:41 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Commander Court, near Oak Ridge Road and East 156th Street.

In photos provided by police on Friday the suspect was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black jeans, a black baseball cap and a pair of black Nike tennis shoes. Police sent a photo of a black car that the suspect was believed to be driving.

Westfield police encourage anyone who may recognize the individual or have any information to contact dispatch at 317-773-1300.