News

Westfield police seek suspect in thefts, fraud at golf course pro shop

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police released photos Monday of a suspect and a vehicle involved in October thefts and fraud from a golf course pro shop.

Westfield Police Department says the theft and fraud incidents happened at 5:50 p.m. Oct. 2 and 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at Chatham Hills Pro Shop, a part of The Club at Chatham Hills golf course. That’s located southwest of the intersection of U.S. 31 and State Road 38.

The suspect was last seen driving a black Audi sedan, said a Facebook post from Westfield police.

Anyone with information was asked to call the police department at 317-804-3200.