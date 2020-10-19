Westfield restaurant Rail announces it will close Nov. 1

An image of the website for Rail, a restaurant serving brunch and lunch in Westfield, Ind.

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Rail, a Westfield restaurant that serves lunch and brunch in a century-old barn, announced Sunday it would be closing permanently on Nov. 1, citing coronavirus restrictions affecting their business.

In a Sunday post on Facebook, the owners of the restaurant thanked its customers during Rail’s six years on Park Street and said they generally rely on business during warm weather months to through the winters, but this year’s shutdown and virus restrictions on restaurants made that impossible.

Rail’s fare is advertised as “brunch & lunch raised in a barn,” and is located next to Cone + Crumb, a dessert and ice cream shop run by the owners of Rail.

It is not clear whether Cone + Crumb is also going to close.

Announcement from the restaurant: