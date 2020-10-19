News

Westfield restaurant Rail announces it will close Nov. 1

An image of the website for Rail, a restaurant serving brunch and lunch in Westfield, Ind.
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Rail, a Westfield restaurant that serves lunch and brunch in a century-old barn, announced Sunday it would be closing permanently on Nov. 1, citing coronavirus restrictions affecting their business.

In a Sunday post on Facebook, the owners of the restaurant thanked its customers during Rail’s six years on Park Street and said they generally rely on business during warm weather months to through the winters, but this year’s shutdown and virus restrictions on restaurants made that impossible.

Rail’s fare is advertised as “brunch & lunch raised in a barn,” and is located next to Cone + Crumb, a dessert and ice cream shop run by the owners of Rail.

It is not clear whether Cone + Crumb is also going to close.

Announcement from the restaurant:

View this post on Instagram

We are very sad to announce that we will be closing our doors at Rail on Sunday, November 1st. We have loved serving our Westfield community and Hamilton County for more than 6 years! We could not have lasted this long if it wasn’t for all of your support, especially this year, and we cannot thank you enough for being there for us and for Rail. . Covid-19 has hit us hard and continues to take its toll, as it has on the majority of small businesses. Winters are always tough for us on Park Street and generally for many restaurants; therefore, we rely on strong warm weather months to get us through. Unfortunately that was not possible this year due to the shut down, limited capacity and social distancing. . We’ve had some of the best team members in the industry to whom who we cannot thank enough for helping to make Rail what it is. We are so grateful that our landlords, Bob & Michelle Beauchamp, took a chance on us when we asked to put a restaurant in a 100+ year old barn in a completely residential area at the time. Lastly, we want to thank all of you, our loyal guests, who have shared in our passion and vision for locally sourced Hoosier cuisine. We have put our heart and soul into Rail and we are so happy to have shared it with you all! Much love, Toby & Melanie

A post shared by Rail (@rail_restaurant) on

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Ariana Grande announces new album, teases fans with cryptic Instagram video

Entertainment /

Fauci says he is ‘absolutely not’ surprised Trump got Covid-19

Politics /

Mooresville woman dead after rollover crash on I-65 in White County

Local /

Tulsa digs again for victims of 1921 race massacre

National /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.