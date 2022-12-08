News

Wet Thursday

A dry start to your early morning drive. Showers will spread in mid to late morning with showers continuing through the early afternoon. Pockets of some light to moderate rain will take us through the evening. Highs today will top out in the mid 40s today. Light spotty rain will continue overnight with lows in the lower 40s. Rain chances will stick around through the end of the week with highs Friday in the lower 50s with lots of cloud cover around.

This weekend we could see a chance of rain Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. Should be a dry on e Sunday with highs in the mid 40s with lots of clouds through the day.

We’ll remain mild through much of next week with highs in the upper 40s to near 50° with dry but cloudy conditions through Tuesday. Shower chances return Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s through the end of the week.