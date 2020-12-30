Wet Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers will spread in this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Rain will stick with us all day with a cold front moving through the state today. Highs will warm to the upper 40s to near 50°. Once the front passes through the state some colder air will move in and transition over any precipitation to a light mix or snow. We’re not expecting much if any accumulation from this. Overnight lows will fall to the mid 20s.

Thursday will be a cooler day with opportunities of sunshine through the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 30s.

Rain will return Friday with highs soaring to the lower 50s with showers through the morning and afternoon. By the end of the week a lot of spots will be just over 1.00″ of rain.

This weekend doesn’t look awful with highs in the lower 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Could see a stray shower or wintry mix during the evening Saturday with dry weather Sunday. Next week looks quiet for the beginning of the new year with highs in the 40s with plenty of dry time through mid week.