What are the most accident-prone intersections where you live?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — I-Team 8 set out to investigate where the most car accidents happen. Police say accidents happen more frequently at intersections than on straightaways, so we requested intersection accident data.

ISP allowed the data, collected by LexisNexis Risk Solutions, to be released to I-Team 8. The data is collected whenever a police officer files a report at or within 50 feet of the intersection. The numbers reflect the total number of accidents from 2016 and 2017, combined.

Marion County

38th Street and High School Road: 90

56th Street and Georgetown Road: 90

38th Street and Moller Road: 86

86th Street and Keystone Avenue: 81

38th Street and Guion Road: 80

Hamilton County

Olio Road and Southeastern Parkway: 133

116th Street and Keystone Parkway: 122

116th Street and Pennsylvania Street: 107

116th Street and Illinois Street: 106

Old Meridian Street and Pennsylvania Street: 64

Hendricks County

Ronald Reagan Parkway and Stafford Road: 70

Ronald Reagan Parkway and US 36: 59

Perry Road and Stafford Road: 49

Shiloh Crossing and US 36: 33

Hadley Road and State Road 267: 30

Johnson County

County Line Road and Emerson Avenue: 51

US 31 and School House Road: 50

Smith Valley Road and State Road 135: 47

County Line Road and Madison Avenue: 39

Emerson Avenue and Main Street: 38

Hancock County

New Road and State Road 9: 33

Green Meadows Drive and State Road 9: 27

Muskegon Drive and State Road 9: 22

McClarnon Drive and State Road 9: 18

Apple Street and McKenzie Road: 17

Barrett Drive and New Road: 17

Shelby County

Rampart Road and State Road 9: 26

Boggstown Road and State Road 9: 10

Broadway Street and South Noble Street: 9

Lee Boulevard and State Road 44: 7

Morristown Road and State Road 9: 6

Sgt Henderson Drive and State Road 44: 6

Frontage Road and Michigan Road: 6

Delaware County

Wheeling Avenue and McGalliard Road: 43

McGalliard Drive and Oakwood Avenue: 40

Tillotson Avenue and Bethel Avenue: 38

McGalliard Road and Walnut Street: 33

Tillotson Avenue and McGalliard Road: 31

Howard County

Center Road and State Road 931: 34

Alto Road and Dixon Road: 32

Markland Avenue and Washington Street: 30

Dixon Road and Sycamore Street: 28

Alto Road and LaFountain Street: 24

Madison County