What does ‘quiet quitting’ actually mean?

by: Alexis Mitchell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Danielle Henderson, Indiana University Health clinical psychologist joined News 8 Saturday to talk about the true meaning of “quiet quitting.”

“It doesn’t necessarily mean what it might imply by the words. What it’s meaning is essentially reframing or rethinking about how you’re working,” Henderson said.

“A lot of us have a tendency to maybe do above and beyond what we’re called for in our jobs and our duties. “Quiet quitting” is encouraging to do work within the framework of your job and maybe not go too far beyond that,” Henderson said.

