What is ‘hangxiety’ and why do I have it?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – While a night on the town with friends makes for some great memories, it may also come with unpleasant experiences the next morning. The day after drinking can bring headaches, nausea and dehydration. It can also be followed by an overwhelming sense of anxiety. In this segment of Life.Style.Live! Health Spotlight, I talk about what’s called ‘hangxiety’, why it happens and what you can do about it.