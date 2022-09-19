News

What kids prefer over the toys parents buy

by: Kayla Sullivan
KID-ing with Kayla — Kids say they want the latest and greatest toy but more often than not, they end up playing with the box it came in more! It’s frustrating for parents who spend tons of money on toys but WISH-TV Specialty Content Creator Kayla Sullivan is here to warn parents about this reality so they don’t waste their money. Here is her viral report on this topic!

Kayla asked parents to chime in with the items their kids prefer over the toys they bought for them.

