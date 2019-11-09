What you need to know for Saturday’s Monumental Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Thousands of runners will be hitting the pavement Saturday morning for the Monumental Marathon.

According to Beyond Monumental, this is the first year the full marathon, the half marathon, and the 5K race have all sold out.

The sold-out race is bringing a total of nearly 19,000 athletes running through Indianapolis.

Beyond Monumental says the marathon will see its most competitive elite fields ever with some athletes looking to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Team Trials Marathon.

Opening ceremonies for the Monumental Marathon kick off at 7:30 a.m. Saturday with the race starting at 8:00 a.m. near Capital Street and Washington Street.

Even if you’re not taking part in the Monumental Marathon, you may still feel the impact of the race.

Runners will have 6.5 hours to complete the full 26.2 mile course.

During that time, several roads will be closed including as north of McCarty Street, south of 71st Street, as far west as White River Parkway East Drive and as far east as the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The road closures will happen at various times between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For more information on the road closures, click here and here.