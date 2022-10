News

What’s a toddler tornado? Kayla Sullivan explains

Kid-ing with Kayla — A “toddler tornado” is what Kayla Sullivan jokes is a small child’s tantrum that comes out of nowhere and is difficult to manage. In her light-hearted report on the subject, she compares it to a real tornado watch and warning. Take a look!

All in good fun, Kayla asked parents to describe what they do during toddler tantrums.

