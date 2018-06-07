What’s next in court process for Noblesville school shooting suspect?

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors say the suspect in a Noblesville school shooting will not be charged as an adult, because under state law, a 13-year-old can only be waived to adult court for murder charges.

Both victims survived the shooting.

Tom Hirschauer is a former Marion County prosecutor with experience in juvenile cases. He is not working the Noblesville case.

“This matter could be brought before the court in a much faster manner than it would if he were an adult,” Hirschauer said.

The suspect, 13-year-old David Moore, is due in court June 11 for an initial hearing.

According to the state’s website, juveniles can eventually face fact-finding hearings, which are similar to trials. After all testimony is heard, a judge rules whether the juvenile did something wrong.

A judicial officer decides the sentence at a separate hearing.

“The juvenile system is specifically built toward rehabilitation,” Hirschauer said.

Juvenile sentences can include probation, in-home or out-of-home monitoring, incarceration and other punishments.

“Likely with an offense like this, you would suspect that there is a period of detention,” Hirschauer said. “The length of that is up to the judicial officer.”

A 13-year-old can be treated and rehabilitated in the state’s juvenile system up to age 21, according to the Juvenile Project Director for the Indiana Public Defender Council.

Court documents did not specify how the suspect got the guns or why he fired. The documents did state that the suspect brought a .22 caliber handgun, a .45 caliber handgun and a knife onto school grounds.

According to the documents, he fired the .22, injuring teacher Jason Seamen and 13-year-old Ella Whistler.

The date for the fact-finding hearing has not been set yet.