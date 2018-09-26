What’s the future of public safety careers?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Public safety agencies from across the state met with potential recruits on Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis campus Wednesday in the college’s annual Public Safety Career Day from the School of Public and Environmental Affairs (SPEA).

Many agencies admit it’s a tough time for their industries, as competition is heating up to bring in the most qualified candidates, even ones out of state.

However the tone was very optimistic among IUPUI fair organizers.

“I don’t actually hear any reluctance on the part of students to be involved. What they see is in those tragedies they see an opportunity to help make a difference,” said Tom Stucky, executive associate dean of SPEA.

Students told News 8 that the recent reputation changes for area law enforcement agencies is actually encouraging them to join the force and make a change for the better.

“Really just help people. And in any way i can because you see so many things about police officers brutality and stuff like that and not all policemen are like that,” said LeAnne Howard, a senior at IUPUI studying business management.

Howard spent time with Indiana State Police recruiters at the event.

“I saw the helicopter fly in and I was just like, I have to go outside. I have to see what’s going on out here,” she said.

Agencies including the FBI, Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Indianapolis Fire Department, EMS organizations, and the United States Marshal Service brought fire engines, bomb detection robots, motorcycles, horses, tactical vehicles and gear, and mobile crime labs to draw students in.

“A lot of people are still looking to make a difference in the community, still looking to take drugs off street, still want put bad guys in jail,” said ISP recruiter Roosevelt Williams. “We’ve still got that group of population that still want to do those good things.”

IMPD officers also attended with the IMPD Bomb Squad, Mounted Patrol, and SWAT team. Lt. Ida Williams noted a few struggles the department has had with this new generation of recruits.

“Commitment. We’re seeing that the applications that were getting through our process that are getting hired into our classes are not staying,” said Lt. Williams. “And then also the fitness aspect. We’re losing a lot of our applicants in our physical fitness component.”

She says her big message is that IMPD is now hiring and that they are now providing services to help applicants pass the physical fitness exam portion and join the force.

“It’s a great place to work. Indianapolis is a great place to live. We want them to sign up,” said Lt. Williams.

