Where Indiana ranks in billionaire residents

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay talks to the news media while on a Zamboni at his private ice rink at 1711 W. 116th St., Carmel, Indiana, on Aug. 31, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With 759 billionaires in the United States, there is no shortage of the ultra-rich living among us. Where does Indiana rank?

World Population Review and Stacker recently listed a comprehensive who’s who of American billionaires.

Not surprisingly, California leads the way in the sun-tanned super rich. Eureka! 186 billionaires call the west-coast state home.

Money never sleeps, and neither does this city. New York comes in second on our list with 135 billionaires.

Another sun-soaked destination makes the list at number three: Florida. Home to 78 billionaires.

Texas may be the Lone Star State, but the billionaires there aren’t lonely. There are 73 of them, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Dallas Cowboy’s owner Jerry Jones.

This is all very interesting, but where does the Hoosier State rank? For that answer we must look further down the list. Checking in at number 30, Indiana is home to 3 billionaires.

If we drill down, the list for Indiana looks like this:

#3. Herb Simon

– Net worth: $3.3 billion (#844 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Indianapolis

– Source of wealth: real estate, self made

#2. James Irsay

– Net worth: $3.9 billion (#710 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Carmel

– Source of wealth: Indianapolis Colts

#1. Carl Cook

– Net worth: $10.2 billion (#175 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Bloomington

– Source of wealth: medical devices

Indiana has bragging rights over several states, however. Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont and West Virginia have no billionaires.

The wealthiest of the wealthy are mostly concentrated in just a few industries, finance, investments and technology. Other wealthy sectors included food and drink, fashion and retail and media and entertainment.

The full list shows state, number of billionaires that reside there, and the billionaire rate per 1 million people.