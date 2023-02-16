News

White House postpones Dr. Jill Biden visit to Indiana

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 04: U.S. first lady Jill Biden speaks as President Joe Biden looks on at the White House on July 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Bidens were hosting a Fourth of July BBQ and concert with military families and other guests on the south lawn of the White House. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s trip to Indiana, which had been scheduled for Friday, has been postponed.

The White House made the announcement Thursday afternoon, but did not provide a reason for the decision.

First lady Jill Biden departs the White House on Jan. 11, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Dr. Biden was originally scheduled to travel to Valparaiso with U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

The three were set to visit the Ivy Tech campus to talk about “strengthening our economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning.”

The White House announcement said the visit will be rescheduled for a later date.

The trip was part of a White House tour of 20 states following President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.