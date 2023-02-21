Local

Whiteland High School wrestler accomplishes rare feat

(Provided Photo/WCHS Twitter)
by: Jason Ronimous
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Whiteland High School wrestling standout Joey Buttler accomplished something no other WCHS wrestler has achieved since 2007.

Buttler went a perfect 45-0 in his senior season and won the 132 lbs. state championship.

The senior grappler won the Indiana State High School Athletic Association state title Saturday. Buttler reached the final with two pins, a decsion and won the championship match 6-3.

Buttler also carries a 4.1 GPA at Whiteland High School and plans to further his wrestling and education at Indiana University next year.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

EPA takes charge of cleanup in toxic Ohio train derailment

National /

Proposed Indiana Senate Bill 2 could allow small businesses to take larger tax deductions

News /

4-day workweek trial: Shorter hours, happier employees

National /

Putin pulls back from last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the US

International /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.