Whiteland High School wrestler accomplishes rare feat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Whiteland High School wrestling standout Joey Buttler accomplished something no other WCHS wrestler has achieved since 2007.

Buttler went a perfect 45-0 in his senior season and won the 132 lbs. state championship.

The senior grappler won the Indiana State High School Athletic Association state title Saturday. Buttler reached the final with two pins, a decsion and won the championship match 6-3.

Buttler also carries a 4.1 GPA at Whiteland High School and plans to further his wrestling and education at Indiana University next year.