WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A groundbreaking was held Tuesday morning on a new park in this Boone County community.

The $5 million Main Street Park will sit on 11 acres of land.

It will be near two neighborhoods, Walker Farms and Harvest Park.

The park will have tennis courts, basketball courts, a splash pad, a sledding hill, walking paths and a shelter with restrooms.

The park is scheduled to open in the spring.