Whitestown opens unique playground

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gateway Park in Whitestown has new inclusive playground equipment that all children can enjoy.

A Sensory Wave Climber allows all ages of children to enjoy climbing while enhancing sensory development. The GTWave is a climbing net that is attached to an accessible zip slide.

“We are excited to offer a playground where children and families can have fun and learn in a safe, inclusive, and accessible environment,” said Whitestown Parks Director Dominic Cornett.

The project was funded by a grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which provides matching grants to states and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities.

Gateway Park is located at 6150 Gateway E Drive, which is directly west of the Neighborhoods at Anson community.

More information can be found at the town’s website.