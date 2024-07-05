Search
Who has the best rain barrel in Carmel? Don’t ask us, that decision is all yours

Carmel’s Rain on Main event will take place Aug. 9 to 17 in the Arts & Design District. Walt Thacker, seen here, will represent the Hamilton County Artists’ Association and is one of two dozen artists who are painting these rain barrels. (Provided Photo/The Reporter)
by: The Reporter
CARMEL, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — Carmel’s Rain on Main event will take place Aug. 9 to 17 in the Arts & Design District. Walt Thacker, seen here, will represent the Hamilton County Artists’ Association and is one of two dozen artists who are painting these rain barrels.

On Aug. 9, these barrels will be displayed throughout downtown Carmel and will be auctioned off on Aug. 17 at the Farmers Market. Check them out and vote for your favorite barrel.

This annual event is to increase awareness of water quality and conservation, and proceeds from the auction go to fund water management and education programs.

